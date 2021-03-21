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OPP March 2021
Cy's Corner
Cy's Corner
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61 views • March 21, 2021
This month’s episode of Other People’s Projects features creations by:
Terry Case (USA): Intarsia Eagle (Judy Gale Roberts pattern), Fretwork Leopard (Sam Custodio pattern), and Wood carvings
Carolyn Haught (USA): Refinished cabinet
Ron Ostromecki (USA): Intarsia Pit Bull (Kathy Wise pattern) and Intarsia Pig (Judy Gale Roberts pattern)
Lori Scott (USA): Routered Sign
Max Reid (USA): Intarsia Elk (Kathy Wise pattern)
Tom P. (USA): Tool Dogs and Refurbished Hand Plane
Stan Marshall (USA): Sofa Table
Dennis Goodson (USA): Cutting boards (Steve Good designs)
Marcello Martinelli (Italy): Intarsia butterfly, Intarsia sloth (Lori Jenks pattern), and Intarsia Cat with frog (Janette Square pattern)
Paul Krivenya (Belarus): Ant Frame
Phill Gavin (UK): Christmas Tree and Snowman, Nixie Tube clock

If you would like me to share something that you have made on the next episode of OPP please send me an email! [email protected] Please put OPP in the subject line and let me know a little about the project! I look forward to seeing what you’ve made and so do a bunch of other people!!!

__________________________________

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Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
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Cy’s email: [email protected]

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Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy