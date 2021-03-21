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OPP March 2021
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61 views • March 21, 2021
This month’s episode of Other People’s Projects features creations by:
Terry Case (USA): Intarsia Eagle (Judy Gale Roberts pattern), Fretwork Leopard (Sam Custodio pattern), and Wood carvings
Carolyn Haught (USA): Refinished cabinet
Ron Ostromecki (USA): Intarsia Pit Bull (Kathy Wise pattern) and Intarsia Pig (Judy Gale Roberts pattern)
Lori Scott (USA): Routered Sign
Max Reid (USA): Intarsia Elk (Kathy Wise pattern)
Tom P. (USA): Tool Dogs and Refurbished Hand Plane
Stan Marshall (USA): Sofa Table
Dennis Goodson (USA): Cutting boards (Steve Good designs)
Marcello Martinelli (Italy): Intarsia butterfly, Intarsia sloth (Lori Jenks pattern), and Intarsia Cat with frog (Janette Square pattern)
Paul Krivenya (Belarus): Ant Frame
Phill Gavin (UK): Christmas Tree and Snowman, Nixie Tube clock
If you would like me to share something that you have made on the next episode of OPP please send me an email! [email protected] Please put OPP in the subject line and let me know a little about the project! I look forward to seeing what you’ve made and so do a bunch of other people!!!
__________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Terry Case (USA): Intarsia Eagle (Judy Gale Roberts pattern), Fretwork Leopard (Sam Custodio pattern), and Wood carvings
Carolyn Haught (USA): Refinished cabinet
Ron Ostromecki (USA): Intarsia Pit Bull (Kathy Wise pattern) and Intarsia Pig (Judy Gale Roberts pattern)
Lori Scott (USA): Routered Sign
Max Reid (USA): Intarsia Elk (Kathy Wise pattern)
Tom P. (USA): Tool Dogs and Refurbished Hand Plane
Stan Marshall (USA): Sofa Table
Dennis Goodson (USA): Cutting boards (Steve Good designs)
Marcello Martinelli (Italy): Intarsia butterfly, Intarsia sloth (Lori Jenks pattern), and Intarsia Cat with frog (Janette Square pattern)
Paul Krivenya (Belarus): Ant Frame
Phill Gavin (UK): Christmas Tree and Snowman, Nixie Tube clock
If you would like me to share something that you have made on the next episode of OPP please send me an email! [email protected] Please put OPP in the subject line and let me know a little about the project! I look forward to seeing what you’ve made and so do a bunch of other people!!!
__________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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