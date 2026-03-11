Nutritional Protection Against Electromagnetic Influences, an interview with Julia McCoy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Tech dominates modern life—but conversations around health, nutrition, and environmental exposure are growing too. From sunlight to nutrient-dense foods, many believe supporting the body naturally is key in a high-tech world. The intersection of wellness and technology might be one of the most important discussions ahead.
#HealthOptimization #Wellness #Biohacking #Nutrition #FutureHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:13End Screen