United Nations COP28 'Climate' Summit Takes Aim at American Farmers, Says Rancher

Tyrants at the United Nations are eager to wage war on farmers by trying to ban meat and, through live animal stem cells, manufacture lab grown meat, explains Debbie Bacigalupi, a cattle rancher in Northern California. “When you say they are coming after me, and they are coming after my family, and after my ranch, really, everyone, they are coming after all of us,” warned Bacigalupi. “Because the idea is, under climate change, that we all move into high-density living situations [15-minute cities].” The consolidation of people into small, compact areas where no one owns property is a recipe for disaster.













Reporting on the ground at the United Nations’ 28th annual Conference of the Parties (COP28), The New American’s senior editor Alex Newman discusses crucial issues with Debbie Bacigalupi that directly effect Americans in this episode of Conversations That Matter.













