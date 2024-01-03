Create New Account
Who Are You in Jesus Christ? 1-3-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Are you a profitable or unprofitable branch in Jesus Christ?

John 15:1-2

1 I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman.

2 Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit.

