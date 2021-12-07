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Grandpa's NOT Taking Your Judeo-Masonic COVID Clot-Kill Shot / Anagram ['Omicron' = 'Moronic']
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586 views • December 07, 2021
Grandpa's NOT Taking Your Judeo-Masonic COVID Clot-Kill Shot / Anagram ['Omicron' = 'Moronic'] Like ['NWO' = 'OWN']
He's not getting their bullsh*t Clot-Kill Shot..., but thinks most people should because they're either stupid or part of the Masonic criminal corruption gang.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
NOTE: 'Omicron' a Judeo-Masonic ANAGRAM for 'Moronic'
➤ See more at 'Truther Network': https://www.truthernetwork.com/
He's not getting their bullsh*t Clot-Kill Shot..., but thinks most people should because they're either stupid or part of the Masonic criminal corruption gang.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
NOTE: 'Omicron' a Judeo-Masonic ANAGRAM for 'Moronic'
➤ See more at 'Truther Network': https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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