After TERRIFYING 'Exorcist' trailer, is ANYTHING safe to watch with your kids

Glenn Beck





Sep 18, 2023





Over the weekend, many NFL fans were shocked to see an incredibly frightening and evil-looking trailer for "The Exorcist: Believer" that played during the games. Is anything on TV family friendly anymore, Glenn asks? Because plenty of young children saw this ad while watching the games with their families. Glenn and Stu discuss how innocence has more or less disappeared from the entertainment world. Before, we had Disney and sports. But now, is there anything left that parents can let their kids watch without needing to monitor every second of it?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmO4LgYYesY