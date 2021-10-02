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Live practice 2/10/2021
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40 views • February 10, 2021
Live practice 2/10/2021
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L.C. Guitars nylon string midi guitar & Roland GR-55
https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonGuitars
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Backing track;
Elevated Tracks
Tasty Funk Groove Guitar Backing Track Jam in B Minor
https://youtu.be/hBsqarLUl1o
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/maestrodinorhelos
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dino_rhelos
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DinoRhelos
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-351995
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maestro.Dino
https://www.facebook.com/DinoRhelos
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/dinorhelos
Minds: https://www.minds.com/DinoRhelos
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinorhelos
.
L.C. Guitars nylon string midi guitar & Roland GR-55
https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonGuitars
.
Backing track;
Elevated Tracks
Tasty Funk Groove Guitar Backing Track Jam in B Minor
https://youtu.be/hBsqarLUl1o
.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/maestrodinorhelos
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dino_rhelos
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DinoRhelos
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-351995
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maestro.Dino
https://www.facebook.com/DinoRhelos
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/dinorhelos
Minds: https://www.minds.com/DinoRhelos
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinorhelos
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