Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching the Dollar for Chinese Oil Sales

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03/16/2022 Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering accepting the RMB instead of the US dollar to settle oil sales to the Communist China. This dramatic change would have a huge impact on the United States.