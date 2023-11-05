Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Nov 4, 2023

Michael Salla
Nov 4, 2023
Topics
Exopolitical State of the Planet Webinar
GSIC Roundtable Discussion
Interview with LA Marzulli – Nephilim, Ooparts, Reptilians & the Israel-Palestine Conflict
Star Nations News on the Hub, Negumak, etc. - Elena Danaan – Ep 2
The Hub and NASA announcement that humanity will never visit Jupiter
Ancient Tunnels under Gaza date back to Sargon of Akkad
Hollywood Disclosure Alliance – Genuine Disclosure or another CIA Psyop
AARO creates portal for govt, mil, and corp whistleblowers to disclose UFO info
Meme on Deep State controllers being magicians
Pentagon Press Conference for UAP reporting tool – David Grusch calls out AARO Director for lying about reaching out to him
Roundtable discussion on Remote Viewing with Tony Rodrigues, Elena Danaan, Alex Collier & Michael Salla
Discovery of White Hydrogen deposits excite scientists about new energy source
Sean Kirkpatrick about to be replaced as AARO Director
Netherlands and Iceland sign Artemis Accords
UK, joins Australia and Canada in not following US in disclosing UAP info – Deep State vs White Hats
