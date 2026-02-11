© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On February 9, Russia carried out an attack on dozens of military and energy facilities in regions such as Odessa, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Kiev. At the same time, I would like to bring to your attention one very interesting fact. The fact is that this Russian missile attack lasted throughout the whole day, as a result of which many military facilities were attacked during the daytime. All this indicates that Russian intelligence knew not only the exact location of enemy facilities, but also the exact time when enemy officers visited these military facilities. For example, near 'Vinnytsia' and 'Poltava', Russian Kalibr and KH-101 cruise missiles completely destroyed disguised training camps for foreign mercenaries along with foreign military instructors from NATO countries such as Britain, France, and Poland.. ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
