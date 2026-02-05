BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. William Makis - 8,000 Patients Treated For Cancer With Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Etc
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
716 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
205 views • 1 day ago

Dr. William Makis - 8,000 Patients Treated For Cancer With Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Et


In this video, Dr. William Makis shares information regarding his cancer treatment center, helping hundreds of cancer patients daily effectively treat many types of cancers.


From using things such as Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and many other repurposed drugs, which are extremely effective alternative anti-cancer treatment options.

Keywords
dr william makisfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancermebendazole cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancerdr william makis 8000 patients treated for cancer with fenbendazole ivermectin mebendazole etcdr william makis cancer curesdr william makis cancer remediesdr william makis alternative cancer treatments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

Willow Tohi
Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine&#8217;s battle against chronic disease

Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine’s battle against chronic disease

Lance D Johnson
Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Cassie B.
GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Ramon Tomey
The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy