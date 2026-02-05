Dr. William Makis - 8,000 Patients Treated For Cancer With Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Etc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. William Makis - 8,000 Patients Treated For Cancer With Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Et
In this video, Dr. William Makis shares information regarding his cancer treatment center, helping hundreds of cancer patients daily effectively treat many types of cancers.
From using things such as Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and many other repurposed drugs, which are extremely effective alternative anti-cancer treatment options.