Melbourne Protest 3 September 2022

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In today's march through Melbourne City we heard the doctors again but this video has not covered those speeches and instead recorded Michael's from 'Café Locked Out'. Michael shared the importance of growing and nurturing a new vision for our future. Worth hearing. The start of the video shows sensitive moments with the Police. There were angry words shouted but no arrests. Otherwise, everything went calmly as in previous Saturdays because we're in the 'eye of the storm'.