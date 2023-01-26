Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Insights into the Book of Romans - Aaron's insights plus Bob comments on Janus vs Alpha and Omega
9 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday |

Aaron shares some insights gleaned from the expanded context revealed in the recently published interactive study of the book of Romans. Bob shares an observation about how it features the Alpha and Omega as the genuine Lord of Time - compared to the honoring of the Roman god, Janus.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/InsightsIntoBookOfRomans.mp4


Links to referenced materials:


The interactive study: The Book of Romans and its exquisite wrapper!

https://theopenscroll.com/structures/RomansBook.htm


Video: The Book of Romans and its exquisite wrapper! A walk through the interactive exhibit

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-book-of-romans-and-its-exquisite.html


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
bookromanscommentaryjanuschiasm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket