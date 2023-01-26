Insights into the Book of Romans - Aaron's insights plus Bob comments on Janus vs Alpha and Omega

Aaron shares some insights gleaned from the expanded context revealed in the recently published interactive study of the book of Romans. Bob shares an observation about how it features the Alpha and Omega as the genuine Lord of Time - compared to the honoring of the Roman god, Janus.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/InsightsIntoBookOfRomans.mp4





Links to referenced materials:





The interactive study: The Book of Romans and its exquisite wrapper!

https://theopenscroll.com/structures/RomansBook.htm





Video: The Book of Romans and its exquisite wrapper! A walk through the interactive exhibit

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-book-of-romans-and-its-exquisite.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com