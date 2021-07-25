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Red Pill Politics - July 25 2021 - Interview with Stephen Foote, parent of Ludow Massachusetts students, groomed to trans
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40 views • July 26, 2021
Red Pill Politics - July 25 2021 - Interview with Stephen Foote, parent of Ludow Massachusetts students, groomed to trans identity. Poignant, powerful explanation of what is going on at this school district. Actions shown and names named. Share this around to parents around Massachusetts, the US, and around the world on what is going on in your own school?
Stephen Foote comes on at just after 14:00 minutes in --
There ARE a few glitches in the video or audio, so just scootch yourself forward a couple minutes past the glitches. The email from the school district is read a second time, so ... find that.
ie, at 50:50 - audio cuts out -- skip to - 55:10 for recapture and repeat.
Please comment with any other time hack tips.
Stephen Foote comes on at just after 14:00 minutes in --
There ARE a few glitches in the video or audio, so just scootch yourself forward a couple minutes past the glitches. The email from the school district is read a second time, so ... find that.
ie, at 50:50 - audio cuts out -- skip to - 55:10 for recapture and repeat.
Please comment with any other time hack tips.
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