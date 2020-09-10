Глубинная информация. Короткое сообщение

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32 views • September 10, 2020
ВСЕ РЕЛИГИИ,ПАРАЗИТЫ(РАБОВЛАДЕЛЬЦЫ) СОЗДАЮТ ДЛЯ РАБОВ В КАЧЕСТВЕ УСТРАШЕНИЯ.СОЗДАВАЯ ЗАКОНЫ И ЗАПРЕТЫ ДЛЯ ТЕХ ЖЕ РАБОВ.
НИКТО НИКОМУ НЕ ДОЛЖЕН ПОКЛОНЯТЬСЯ,ПОДЧИНЯТЬСЯ И ВЫПОЛНЯТЬ ЧТО-ТО.НИКТО НИКОМУ НИЧЕМ НЕ ОБЯЗАН.МИР БЕСКОНЕЧЕН.
ПОКА ВЫ ЭТО НЕ ПОЙМЁТЕ,БУДЕТЕ СУЩЕСТВОВАТЬ В КАЧЕСТВЕ ПИЩИ,РАБочей СИЛЫ, ПУШЕЧНОГО МЯСА И ПОДОПЫТНЫХ ЖИВОТНЫХ.
НИКТО НИКОМУ НЕ ДОЛЖЕН ПОКЛОНЯТЬСЯ,ПОДЧИНЯТЬСЯ И ВЫПОЛНЯТЬ ЧТО-ТО.НИКТО НИКОМУ НИЧЕМ НЕ ОБЯЗАН.МИР БЕСКОНЕЧЕН.
ПОКА ВЫ ЭТО НЕ ПОЙМЁТЕ,БУДЕТЕ СУЩЕСТВОВАТЬ В КАЧЕСТВЕ ПИЩИ,РАБочей СИЛЫ, ПУШЕЧНОГО МЯСА И ПОДОПЫТНЫХ ЖИВОТНЫХ.
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