Steve Quayle Interrupts Hal Turner and The Real Pierre Trudeau
Be real careful around big mouths who pretend to know everything and have the solution for every problem. Steve Quayle says lots of things he cant prove. Hal Turner gets videos from WorldStar and other public forums. "Pierre Trudeau" almost bankrupted  the country. His "Charter of Rights and Freedoms", more formally known as the Constitution Act 1982, was nothing but a scam to replace statutes and common law with court decisions. such as to declare the Lords Day Act to be "unconstitutional".

"Illiteracy In Quebec Becoming A Massive Problem In The Province

Approximately 19% of the population can't read or write."
corruptionwelfaresteve quaylepierre trudeauilliteracyquebechal turnerdeficit financing

