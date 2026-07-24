Inside the Conscious Dream World, an interview with Robert Waggoner

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What happens when you become aware that you're dreaming? Many people describe lucid dreams as unusually vivid, with heightened sights, emotions, and a greater sense of control. Researchers and experienced dreamers continue exploring how awareness, perception, and expectation may shape these unique experiences. Could questioning everyday assumptions influence what happens while you sleep? Watch the latest interview to explore the fascinating world of conscious dreaming and the ideas behind this growing area of interest.
#LucidDreaming #DreamResearch #Mindfulness #SleepScience #SelfDiscovery
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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