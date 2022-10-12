Create New Account
Governments Deprive People of Freedom During Pandemic With Fear-Mongering
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53493946

10/10/2022 Sky News Australia: Former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Lord Jonathan Sumption says,“Experience shows, if you frighten people enough, people submit to anything. And really, that is what happened with COVID”. “Governments have been allowed to do what they want while still enjoying widespread public support”.

