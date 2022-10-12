Governments Deprive People of Freedom During Pandemic With Fear-Mongering

https://gnews.org/articles/t53493946
10/10/2022 Sky News Australia: Former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Lord Jonathan Sumption says,“Experience shows, if you frighten people enough, people submit to anything. And really, that is what happened with COVID”. “Governments have been allowed to do what they want while still enjoying widespread public support”.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.