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Sidney Powell: It will be BIBLICAL
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148 views • November 22, 2020
Frontline member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell comments exclusively on the claims that are going to be made in the legal battle to come over the presidential election results. - with political analyst Mark Halperin and Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
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Watch Newsmax TV on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: http://nws.mx/tv
Stay up-to-date at https://www.newsmax.com/
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsmax/
Follow Newsmax on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newsmax/
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