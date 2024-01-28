Texas Brouhaha

Well, the land invasion by illegal aliens being orchestrated by the United Nations and a myriad of Non-Governmental Organizations has finally come to a head in Eagle Pass Texas. This situation will only grow with the upcoming Take Our Border Back rallies starting tomorrow and culminating on February 3rd. This is a necessity for healing an open wound in the body of the United States that has existed for 40 years. In the eighties, President Ronald Reagan tried amnesty to try to stop the flow of immigrants. It has only festered since then to today's problem.