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DINESH D'SOUZA LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CONVOCATION - Nov 7, 2018
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8 views • June 30, 2020
More examples of democrats trying to rewrite history, starting with the written history at that time. Interesting to find out Fascism originated with Mussolini. Men of the left. Fascism developed from a democratic playbook. Northern democrats in league with southern democrats. And now, republicans in league with democrats. Are we becoming cowardly worms, doing what we are told? P S notice that in 2018 they were
knocking down the "lesser" monuments. Gives new meaning to progressive.
knocking down the "lesser" monuments. Gives new meaning to progressive.
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