WARNING NEVER Use More SUGAR THAN TURPENTINE!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful detoxifying and healing oil that can be taken internally to fully eradicate a system candida overgrowth and all types of parasites etc.





One of the main Turpentine protocols involves taking it with sugar in a very specific way for very good reasons such as it working as bait for candida and parasites but a lot of people make the big mistake of taking more sugar than turpentine when taking these together.





So I have created this video "WARNING NEVER Use More SUGAR THAN TURPENTINE!" to make you fully aware of why you should never use more sugar than turpentine when combining these two!





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but in much more detail, make sure to watch this video NOW!





