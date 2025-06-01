MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 6

🔥 Episode 6! 🔥

In this episode Karl speaks with Jennisue Jessen who was trafficked at the age of four and didn't escape from her captors until well into her teenage years. You will hear a sampling of what she endured, how she pulled herself together, and how she now helps others heal, many of them minors, from emotional and psychological trauma associated with sex trafficking.

You’ll hear:

✅ How her own grandfather trafficked her

✅ How she had no one to turn to for help

✅ How she can now deliver a message of hope





Her organization, Compass 31, empowers Human Trafficking Survivors to heal, grow, and thrive:

https://compass31.org





Her book, The Lucky One, is an inspiring call to action that will empower you to make a difference and build a future filled with hope.

https://www.amazon.com/Lucky-One-Trafficking-Survivors-Captivity-ebook/dp/B01EU04VZA





