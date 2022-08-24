NFSC Should Break the Evil System of "Only Serving for Privileged" in Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cd6d074
On August 19, Miles Guo had once again spoken about the privileged class of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a Gettr video, Miles shared that they use their power to take everything the country has for themselves. They have not made any contribution to the society and country, and have not created a single penny of wealth, yet their children were born to enjoy fame and fortune. The enterprises of the Communist China are meant to serve these powerful families: they never pay taxes reasonably, but are all just tools for the privileged CCP members to seize the wealth of the people. This kind of deformed system can only be created by the CCP