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Why Leaders Never Lose Sight of the Basics
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See more on leadership and basics here: https://www.waynesharer.com/why-leaders-never-lose-sight-of-the-basics
Often you hear leaders and others say they must get “back to the basics.”
This phrase has a different meaning for you and I and those you work with and lead and manage. If you don’t believe me, just ask them. You may be very surprised.
So, let’s only look at this from a leadership perspective. Remember, being a good leader is never just about you. It’s always about you, your decisions, your actions, and how they collectively impact those you lead.
In this video, you'll see how vital your team knowing he basics is to every success you seek.
See more on basics and leadership at: https://www.waynesharer.com/why-leaders-never-lose-sight-of-the-basics
Often you hear leaders and others say they must get “back to the basics.”
This phrase has a different meaning for you and I and those you work with and lead and manage. If you don’t believe me, just ask them. You may be very surprised.
So, let’s only look at this from a leadership perspective. Remember, being a good leader is never just about you. It’s always about you, your decisions, your actions, and how they collectively impact those you lead.
In this video, you'll see how vital your team knowing he basics is to every success you seek.
See more on basics and leadership at: https://www.waynesharer.com/why-leaders-never-lose-sight-of-the-basics
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