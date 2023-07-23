Is Pentagon Cooking Up a Global Food Crisis?

Welcome to the world of DARPA, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, renowned for its pioneering and occasionally controversial work. DARPA is notorious for pushing technological boundaries, from internet development to advanced military systems. And now, they've set their sights on insects. Yes, you read that right.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.