Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 2)

Watch the first part here https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e9d58015-4fe5-4a86-8083-03f1ab51838f





In this video I discuss:

0:00​ - Intro

0:40 - Collecting old paper and old metal (environmental propaganda)

5:11 - Pioneer class meetings (boooring)

5:57 - Self made newspapapers and critique posters (girls loved those!)

8:11 - Puberty and puritanism in USSR ("we have no sex!")

12:08 - Problems with school uniform

13:44 - Teenage pregnancies and punishments (only for the girls obviously)

16:18 - Compulsory health check ups and vaccinations without parental concent

21:17 - Graduation exams and ceremony





