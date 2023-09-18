👉 To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

👉 New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

👉 Website: www.PastorTodd.org

👉 Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

🙏 Todd Coconato Radio Show • Hurt In The Church: Volume 1 “Hurt By A Pastor” 🙏

In the journey of faith, many of us have experienced hurt, disappointment, and even betrayal within the church. Whether it's from a pastor, a fellow believer, or someone else, these painful experiences can leave us questioning our faith and our place within the church community. However, as Christians, we are called to keep our eyes on Jesus, even in the midst of these difficult circumstances. Let's explore how the Bible encourages us to navigate church hurts while focusing on our Savior.

1. Jesus: Our Ultimate Example of Forgiveness

Matthew 18:21-22 (NIV) - "Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, 'Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?' Jesus answered, 'I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.'"

Just as Jesus forgave those who crucified Him while hanging on the cross (Luke 23:34), we are called to emulate His example of forgiveness. When we've been hurt by someone in the church, it can be challenging to let go of the pain and resentment. However, keeping our eyes on Jesus reminds us that forgiveness is a crucial aspect of our faith, allowing us to experience healing and restoration.

2. Trusting God's Sovereignty in All Situations

Romans 8:28 (NIV) - "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

While church hurts can cause us to question God's plan, the Bible reassures us that God can bring good out of even the most challenging situations. Keeping our eyes on Jesus means trusting in His sovereignty and believing that He is at work, even when we can't see it. Our faith grows when we remember that God can use our pain to shape us into the people He intends us to be.

3. Cultivating Humility and Grace

1 Peter 4:8 (NIV) - "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins."

When hurt by a fellow believer, we have the opportunity to demonstrate humility and grace, just as Jesus did. Instead of harboring bitterness or seeking revenge, we can choose to extend love and forgiveness. By doing so, we reflect Christ's character and allow His light to shine through us, even in the midst of difficult circumstances.

Church hurts can leave lasting wounds, but as followers of Jesus, we are called to respond in a way that reflects His teachings and example. Through forgiveness, trust in God's sovereignty, and a commitment to love and grace, we can navigate these challenges while keeping our eyes on Jesus. By doing so, we not only find healing for ourselves but also contribute to the restoration and unity of the church as a whole.