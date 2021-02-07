Stunning research suggest the Mahdi and the Antichrist may actually be the same

The Bible predicts in the last days a charismatic leader will establish a global following in the name of peace. Islamic prophecy also predicts that a man will rise up to lead the nations, pledging to usher in an era of peace. Islam's savior is called the Mahdi. However, the man in the Bible is the Antichrist.Stunning research and analysis suggest the Mahdi and the Antichrist may actually be one and the same.



There I was, seeing the anti-Christ striding around the United Nations in a beautifully tailored suit, with European parentage...and totally ignorant of the fact that over a billion Muslims have their own idea of who the anti-Christ is, and that they are ready to follow him as soon as he appears. Or than Islam has an extensive description of him, and of what he will do, that reads just like the book of Revelation - in reverse.

Yes, Muslims believe in Jesus. And that he will return. And that when he does, he will slaughter all the Jews and Christians who fail to convert to Islam! In the Muslim view, Jesus is not the prime player, he is the sidekick of the Mahdi, the new Caliph (or total ruler of the world, uniting the political and religious spheres in a single authority).