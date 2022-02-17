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Real food shopping with Gary Null in the NYC of the past
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315 views • February 17, 2022
Besides rockin'' the black t-shirt, Gary Null is rockin' the food science, real science, the truth about food.
If you are overweight or have swelling-- celery juice
1:45in - better understanding about herb bitters
Radishes (an anti-cancer food), should, in Null's opinion, be eaten every other day- stated quite convincingly around 2:06in.
-Arugula can be steamed. Juice squash? who knew?
Learn more about Gary Null, Ph.D, at garynull.com
If you are overweight or have swelling-- celery juice
1:45in - better understanding about herb bitters
Radishes (an anti-cancer food), should, in Null's opinion, be eaten every other day- stated quite convincingly around 2:06in.
-Arugula can be steamed. Juice squash? who knew?
Learn more about Gary Null, Ph.D, at garynull.com
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