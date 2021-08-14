MY CHILD GOT VACCINATED AND LOST THE USE OF HER ARMS AND LEGS...

Interesting how she says this went down. "She" decided. At 17 years old SHE made the decision. And what was your role in this mom? Didn't want to wear the mask at work any more? So was this a minimum wage career opportunity? She was going to need the jab to get into colleges? Really? Are you sure about that? You had no other options? Now she will need an electric wheelchair to get into college. Didn't know your rights I see. Still don't. You and her need to learn to stand up for your rights. Well you do. She can't she is paralyzed. What is minimum wage these days anyway?