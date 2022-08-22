The Finance Curse - Prof Richard Werner

Prof. Werner brilliantly explains how the banking / financial system sector really work.



For many years, we’ve been told that finance is good and more finance is better. But it doesn’t seem everyone in the UK is sharing the benefits. On this program, we ask a very simple question – can a country suffer from a finance curse?

Host Ross Ashcroft is joined by City veteran David Buik and the man who coined the term Quantitative Easing, International Banking and Finance Professor Richard Werner.

Source: https://www.rt.com/shows/renegade-inc/379579-uk-finance-curse-suffer/

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