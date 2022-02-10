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My Super Anabolic "Miners Breakfast" Tonic !
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308 views • February 10, 2022
Some call it the "Miners Breakfast." But for me 2 Raw Eggs and a Beer is Muscle Building 12 gm of the Best Protein in the world Tonic. Make it 3 raw eggs and get 18 gm of Protein. So when you pour a Post Workout Beer throw a couple eggs in there too. Works for me.
Vince Gironda claimed eating 36 raw eggs a day was equivalent to a mild cycle of Dianabol.
Vince Gironda claimed eating 36 raw eggs a day was equivalent to a mild cycle of Dianabol.
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