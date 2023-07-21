RFK Jr: Dystopia & Totalitarianism

GREAT WORK, BOBBY!!!

* A government that can censor its critics has license for every atrocity.

* It is the beginning of totalitarianism.

* There has never been a time in history when we look back and the guys who were censoring people were the good guys.

* Once you start censoring, you’re on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism.





il Donaldo Trumpo | 20 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v319gpq-booom.html

