Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: Dystopia & Totalitarianism
Son of the Republic
GREAT WORK, BOBBY!!!

* A government that can censor its critics has license for every atrocity.

* It is the beginning of totalitarianism.

* There has never been a time in history when we look back and the guys who were censoring people were the good guys.

* Once you start censoring, you’re on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism.


il Donaldo Trumpo | 20 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v319gpq-booom.html

Keywords
free speechcensorshipliberty1st amendmentfirst amendment1afreedom of speechtyrannyrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrdystopiatotalitarianismweaponizationgeorge orwellatrocityaldous huxleybobby kennedyarthur koestleril donaldo trumporobert heinleintargeted propaganda

