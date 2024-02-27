Truth and Righteousness

As it was in heaven so on earth.
Matthew 10:36
King James Version Bible
And a man's foes shall be they of his own household.
Revelation 12:7-9
King James Version Bible
7 And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels,
8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.
9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
