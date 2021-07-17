THIS PARASITE WANTS TO TAKE YOUR PRIVACY & FREEDOMS FROM YOU!

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90 views • July 17, 2021
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/07/14/all-across-france-citizens-take-to-the-streets-and-clash-with-police-protesting-new-mandatory-covid-19-vaccine-measures/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/07/14/canadian-doctor-62-of-patients-vaccinated-for-covid-have-permanent-heart-damage/
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=Covid19&;term=Pfizer%20&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=&fbclid=IwAR2qucI5hv3Ated69P1vtEZwfqK0T0YOikJvGEtBpSoUk7lod-F4i9HUb-g
https://www.globalresearch.ca/international-alert-message-about-covid-19-united-health-professionals/5737680?fbclid=IwAR2p5D0-vf1TaozsadJqClUpxFbPqnLRh8KCOAb1wuI_Nx2qt1iDXj6Eecc
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/11/uk-government-model-states-the-fully-vaccinated-will-dominate-deaths-in-3rd-wave-and-they-will-blame-children-and-unvaccinated-for-it/?fbclid=IwAR3TVP5us64hKNSWt6wWIjHg69pf6QgF35DgRVTgwOQBMEki_m752TD1_zM
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/07/14/canadian-doctor-62-of-patients-vaccinated-for-covid-have-permanent-heart-damage/
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=Covid19&;term=Pfizer%20&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=&fbclid=IwAR2qucI5hv3Ated69P1vtEZwfqK0T0YOikJvGEtBpSoUk7lod-F4i9HUb-g
https://www.globalresearch.ca/international-alert-message-about-covid-19-united-health-professionals/5737680?fbclid=IwAR2p5D0-vf1TaozsadJqClUpxFbPqnLRh8KCOAb1wuI_Nx2qt1iDXj6Eecc
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/11/uk-government-model-states-the-fully-vaccinated-will-dominate-deaths-in-3rd-wave-and-they-will-blame-children-and-unvaccinated-for-it/?fbclid=IwAR3TVP5us64hKNSWt6wWIjHg69pf6QgF35DgRVTgwOQBMEki_m752TD1_zM
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