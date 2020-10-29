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Illegal IRS Targeting Proven, Apologies Offered | True News
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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24 views • October 29, 2020
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The Department of Justice and the IRS have reversed course and now claim that former IRS senior executive Lois Lerner failed to stop her employees from targeting conservative tea part groups. The U.S. Government agreed to pay $3.5 million to impacted tea party groups and Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered an apology - but who is being held accountable for breaking the law?

Article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/26/tea-party-groups-targeted-irs-get-35-million-settl/

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