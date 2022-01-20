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Boost Your Booster (Again)
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603 views • January 20, 2022
How many Covid experimental drug boosters will YOU get? No animal studies, no long-term studies. Tens of thousands of people have already died from the injection. But you will take as many as they tell you to take. Just keep your eyes glued to the Brain Washing Machine (TV) and follow the instructions. Good luck.
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