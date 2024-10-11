© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0015_Transhumanism_The new danger_The next step
The covid vaccines agenda has passed, the transhumanist agenda has been rolled out and we are heading strait for it... it is all around us... and it is even inside some of you... one of you will get lucky...
You will obtain immortality... Super Soldier Transhumans!