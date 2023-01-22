01.22.23 Cider Sunday: 2 Towns Cosmic Currant Hard Cider 4.0/5

Nice crisp and dry, she runs 6.2 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a nice cranberry 37. Thanks for coming by and watching, liking and subscribing. Skal E I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

