✡All aspects of the COVID-19 hoax and the COVID vaccines arecreated, managed and approved of by Talmudic Jews/Khazarian Mafioso.VACCINE APPROVALS:CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFormer CDC Director, Robert Redfield, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaCDC Deputy Director, Ann Schucat, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaCDC Chief of Staff, Sherri Berger, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaCDC Chief Medical Officer, Mitchell Wolfe, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaCDC Director, Washington Office, Jeff Reczek, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFDA Vaccines, Dr. Eric Rubin, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFDA Vaccines, Dr. Arno Monto, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaDr.Eric Rubin, during an FDA hearing on the safety of the vaccine for children said to Dr. Arno Monto, -->"We're never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is unless you start giving it."Former FDA Commisioner, Stephen Hahn, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFormer FDA Commisioner, Scott Gottlieb, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFormer FDA Commisioner, David Kessler, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaFormer FDA Commisioner, Andrew Eschenbach, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaCOVID Czar, Jeff Zients, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaHHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaHHS Ass.Secretary, Rachel Levine, Trans-gender, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaVACCINE MAKERS:Pfizer CEO: Albert Bourla , Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaJohnson & Johnson CEO: Alex Gorsky , Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaAstrazeneca CEO: Pascal Soriot , Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaModerna's Vaccine Creator: Tal Zaks , Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaVACCINE PASSPORT:Vaccine Passport System (Currently in use around the world)US Patent # 11,107,588 B2 , August 31, 2021Inventors: Gal Ehrlich, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaRamat-Gan, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaMaier Fenster, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaPetach-Tikva, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaMade in ISRAELVaccine Approvals --> Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaVaccine Maker -- > Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaVaccine Passport --> Talmudic Jew/Khazarian MafiaThe COVID-19 hoax and the Quack-cines are a Jewish/Khazarian Mafia operation. Don't believe for a second that Israel is poisoning it's own citizens with their own poisonous jab. They are lying as they always do.Lies, lies and more lies, all the time to cover their own tracks.Just like the Wall Street Banker bailout of 2008. Just like the 9/11 attacks.Just like the assassination of JFK, RFK.

Also... BlackRock OWNS Half of the WORLD, Talmudic Jew/Khazarian Mafia