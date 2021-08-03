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"Free again" movement, Greece pushing back against vax mandates
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120 views • August 03, 2021
Ben Swann, August 2, 2021
Greece's "Free Again" movement is pushing back against V@x mandates. More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens for the third weekend in a row to oppose Greece’s coronavirus vaccinations program.
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Greece's "Free Again" movement is pushing back against V@x mandates. More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens for the third weekend in a row to oppose Greece’s coronavirus vaccinations program.
Check out our sponsor Create Tailwind https://createtailwind.com
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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