The Ormus Saga (1993, C64)

The Ormus Saga is roleplaying game developed by German company Mike Doran Software. It was published via German diskmag Golden Disk 64.



You play a hero who needs to free the fantasy kingdom of Beryland from the clutches of the Ormus Cult.



The Ormus Saga uses a typical Ultima-like top-down view, though it does not have dungeons and cities are only displayed as menus. A distinct feature is the fact you can (and need to) hire troops. Troops are needed to atcck cities in order to free them from the control of the Ormus Cult. Attacking a city will lead to a turn-based fight against the defenders until all troops on one side are killed. Troops can also be used to attack in a normal battle against monsters. The troopers will then attack a monster instead of you, but will also be killed if a monster hits them.