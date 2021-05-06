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CDS 6: Vaginal Douche Protocol Explanation with Chlorine Dioxide Solution
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916 views • May 06, 2021
A demonstration of what materials, tools and methods are needed to irrigate the vaginal area with Chlorine dioxide. Remember that the 5 ml of CDS/water mix is the same as about 2-5 drops of MMS mixed with water. This one is very beneficial for several of the issues that can be bothering women in that area. I remember reading in A. Kalcker's book that this practice can even help to prevent STD's after intercourse. However, if done before intercourse, it can actually help to promote pregnancy. So, take your pick of when you want to ust this.
Learn more at: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Learn more at: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
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