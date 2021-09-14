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How to Be a Healer with Sound: Lifting Yourself to a Higher Level with Crystal Bowl Meditation
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35 views • September 14, 2021
Become a Sound Healer! As a natural healer, let's take your gifts to the next level.
Bring out your healing gifts and gain clarity and confidence in the
Certified Professional Healing Sound Arts Training 90-Day Coaching Program.
https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram
_______________________________________________
Courses:
”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing”
Become a Sound Healer through your own Loving Self Care
Get on the list to preregister for ”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing” by clicking this link:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/sound-healing-for-self-care-course
_______________________________________________
“Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls”
Learn all about playing and healing yourself and others with Crystal Singing Bowls
Pre-register for the “Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls” course - click here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/crystal-singing-bowls-course
_______________________________________________
Healing Sound Arts Registration is now open for September's Session!
Schedule your Clarity Call: https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram
Keep connected and get the emails by clicking here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/newsletter-sign-up
Instagram: @HealingSoundArts
Purchase these Crystal Singing Bowls and other Sound Healing instruments including Drums, Koshi Chimes, Crystal Pyramids and accessories by clicking here:
www.SoundHealingOnline.com
Learn more:
https://www.VibrationsofJoy.com/about
Bring out your healing gifts and gain clarity and confidence in the
Certified Professional Healing Sound Arts Training 90-Day Coaching Program.
https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram
_______________________________________________
Courses:
”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing”
Become a Sound Healer through your own Loving Self Care
Get on the list to preregister for ”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing” by clicking this link:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/sound-healing-for-self-care-course
_______________________________________________
“Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls”
Learn all about playing and healing yourself and others with Crystal Singing Bowls
Pre-register for the “Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls” course - click here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/crystal-singing-bowls-course
_______________________________________________
Healing Sound Arts Registration is now open for September's Session!
Schedule your Clarity Call: https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram
Keep connected and get the emails by clicking here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/newsletter-sign-up
Instagram: @HealingSoundArts
Purchase these Crystal Singing Bowls and other Sound Healing instruments including Drums, Koshi Chimes, Crystal Pyramids and accessories by clicking here:
www.SoundHealingOnline.com
Learn more:
https://www.VibrationsofJoy.com/about
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