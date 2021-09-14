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How to Be a Healer with Sound: Lifting Yourself to a Higher Level with Crystal Bowl Meditation
Vibrations of Joy
Vibrations of Joy
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35 views • September 14, 2021
Become a Sound Healer! As a natural healer, let's take your gifts to the next level.
Bring out your healing gifts and gain clarity and confidence in the
Certified Professional Healing Sound Arts Training 90-Day Coaching Program.

https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram

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Courses:
”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing”
Become a Sound Healer through your own Loving Self Care

Get on the list to preregister for ”Loving Self Care with Sound Healing” by clicking this link:
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“Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls”
Learn all about playing and healing yourself and others with Crystal Singing Bowls

Pre-register for the “Heal Yourself with Crystal Singing Bowls” course - click here:
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Healing Sound Arts Registration is now open for September's Session!
Schedule your Clarity Call: https://VibrationsofJoy.as.me/FreeCallHealingSoundArtsProgram

Keep connected and get the emails by clicking here:
https://vibrations-of-joy.mykajabi.com/newsletter-sign-up

Instagram: @HealingSoundArts

Purchase these Crystal Singing Bowls and other Sound Healing instruments including Drums, Koshi Chimes, Crystal Pyramids and accessories by clicking here:
www.SoundHealingOnline.com
Learn more:
https://www.VibrationsofJoy.com/about
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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