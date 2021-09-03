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There’s No Way 150 Million Americans Got The Shot
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763 views • September 03, 2021
This is quite interesting.
The claim: There’s no way 150 million Americans got the shot.
The math: If there was a shot produced every second, 24/7, 365 days a year guess how long it would take to produce 2 billion shots? The answer is 63 years. 4-5 years to produce 150 million. 31.5 million per year. According to him.
The large numbers that are thrown around are so large that no one can truly conceptualize what these numbers mean, not in any real sense. It’s a psychological operation.
The claim: There’s no way 150 million Americans got the shot.
The math: If there was a shot produced every second, 24/7, 365 days a year guess how long it would take to produce 2 billion shots? The answer is 63 years. 4-5 years to produce 150 million. 31.5 million per year. According to him.
The large numbers that are thrown around are so large that no one can truly conceptualize what these numbers mean, not in any real sense. It’s a psychological operation.
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