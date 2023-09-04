El Salvador Day 8

Visiting El Carmen Estates today to learn how my most favorite drink goes from a plant to that rich aroma that I cannot live without. This is a long video but I found it so intriguing, all the steps to make the beans taste so amazing, that it was hard to cut down all of the footage to just the essential bits. Regardless, I turned 1 hour and 30 minutes down to just 35 minutes of footage for your viewing pleasure.





