Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El Salvador Day 8
channel image
Hagenaars Family
1 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Visiting El Carmen Estates today to learn how my most favorite drink goes from a plant to that rich aroma that I cannot live without.  This is a long video but I found it so intriguing, all the steps to make the beans taste so amazing, that it was hard to cut down all of the footage to just the essential bits.  Regardless, I turned 1 hour and 30 minutes down to just 35 minutes of footage for your viewing pleasure.


and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


Keywords
coffeewashinggrowingel salvadorbrewingairbnbroastingsan salvadordryingsalvadoranfamily movingbeautiful countrysanta teclael carmen estatescafe atacocoffee beans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket