El Salvador Day 8

Visiting El Carmen Estates today to learn how my most favorite drink goes from a plant to that rich aroma that I cannot live without. This is a long video but I found it so intriguing, all the steps to make the beans taste so amazing, that it was hard to cut down all of the footage to just the essential bits. Regardless, I turned 1 hour and 30 minutes down to just 35 minutes of footage for your viewing pleasure.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.