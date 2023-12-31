Create New Account
Prophecies | SUPREME COURT, COLORADO AND TRANSFERENCE OF WEALTH - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published 19 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Amanda Grace December 21, 2023

7:49-9:35

10:12- 17:44 Capital Records

31:38-35:37 Vatican

37:10-39:30 Supreme Court Colorado, Ukraine

39:50-47:06 check mate

https://www.youtube.com/live/NjIv0LJVcTo?si=ID80skZJ3fjkPRkF



Manuel Johnson December 21, 2023

31:10-34:30

https://www.youtube.com/live/PXQZGfbGcls?si=hJ6sJD4GN7GMnrSo



Julie Green and Dave Scarlett December 20, 2023 (Take Five)

12:58-15:09 Supreme Court

22:07-27:07 Colorado

27:51 dam of lies

32:05-33:22 3 letter agencies

34:53-36:57bombshell Putin

47:20-48:39 God is the one revealing all these things

50:55-51:34 2024

https://hisgloryme.subspla.sh/999dn93



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour

20:22-21:30

23:02-23:33

28:05-29:01

59:00-1:14:34

1:35:13-1:39:46

1:55:56-1:57:11

2:02:40-2:04:57

https://www.youtube.com/live/jS7kvcivozE?si=4WwtnLWMlM6vhkEh



12 decrees

John

Tim Sheets Psalms 91





