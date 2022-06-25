Family Members of Our Fellow Fighter Changed Their Attitude Towards the Whistleblower Movement After the Pandemic Outbreak in Wuhan

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https://gnews.org/post/pcf6c84f
With the development of the pandemic, after more of Miles Guo’s broadcasts that I’ve listened to, gradually, I started to slowly accept it. Because he said something like, you don’t have to trust me, but you must believe in Miles, because he knows a lot more than us.