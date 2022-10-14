Fire Party with Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department

National Night Out is for all the first responders. Was able to attend the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department event.
Great Food, gorgeous trucks, drones, free stuff and even a song in honor of the men they lost last year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.